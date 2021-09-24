Fall Favorite: Slow Cooker Applesauce

INGREDIENTS:

6 lbs Apples (combination of sweet and tart apples… your preference)

1/2 cup apple cider

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup (optional)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons Cinnamon

2 teaspoons allspice

2 teaspoons cloves

2 teaspoons nutmeg

DIRECTIONS:

Peel, core and slice your apples

Place apple in your slow cooker and toss in lemon juice

Pour apple cider over apples

Add maple syrup, sugar, and spices to slow cooker.

Stir to combine ingredients

Cook on low for 6 hours

Use an immersion blender to break up any large apple pieces and get a nice texture to your sauce

Taste and add more sugar and spice to your taste.

(If you prefer to be cautious you can put less spice and sugar in at the beginning and add more at the end to fit your taste)