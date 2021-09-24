Fall Favorite: Slow Cooker Applesauce Pork Tenderloin

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cups applesauce

1 can chicken broth

2 sweet potatoes chopped into chunks

1 16 oz. bag of uncooked baby carrots

1 yellow onion chopped

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon clove

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon ginger

1 cup of brown sugar

2 Tbsp dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Place pork, potatoes, carrots and onion in your slow cooker

Pour the can of chicken broth over everything

Mix together applesauce, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, clove, allspice, ginger, and mustard

Place applesauce mixture as evenly as possible directly on the top of the pork loin

Add salt and pepper over the entire mixture

Cook at least 6 hours on low setting