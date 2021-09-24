Fall Favorite: Slow Cooker Apple Butter

INGREDIENTS:

6 lbs Apples (combination of sweet and tart apples… your preference)

1 3/4 Cups Apple Cider

2 cups sugar

2 1/2 cups brown sugar

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Peel, core and slice your apples

Place all ingredients in a slow cooker and stir together

Cook on high for 2 hours and low for about 8 checking it periodically to stir and make sure it does not cook too long

Using an immersion blender puree to desired consistency

Can using hot water bath or your preferred method