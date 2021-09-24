Fall Favorite: Slow Cooker Apple Butter

INGREDIENTS:
6 lbs Apples (combination of sweet and tart apples… your preference)
1 3/4 Cups Apple Cider
2 cups sugar
2 1/2 cups brown sugar
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon allspice
1/2 teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS:
Peel, core and slice your apples
Place all ingredients in a slow cooker and stir together
Cook on high for 2 hours and low for about 8 checking it periodically to stir and make sure it does not cook too long
Using an immersion blender puree to desired consistency
Can using hot water bath or your preferred method