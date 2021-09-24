Fall Favorite: Easy Chili

When the weather turns chilly, many people think about cooking up a batch of chili.
There’s nothing like a warm bowl of this Fall/Winter favorite to satisfy your taste buds and warm you up.
INGREDIENTS:
1 ½ pounds lean ground beef
1 onion-chopped
1 small green bell pepper-chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 (16-oz.) cans red kidney beans, rinsed & drained
2 (14-1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes
2 to 3 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon ground cumin
DIRECTIONS:
Cook the beef, onion, bell pepper and garlic in large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring until the beef crumbles and is thoroughly browned; then drain.
Place the cooked meat mixture in a 5-quart slow cooker; stir in the beans and other ingredients. Cook on HIGH 3 to 4 hours or on LOW 5 to 6 hours.
Here’s another chili variety to try:
Spicy White Chili