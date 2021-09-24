Fall Favorite: Apple Dumplings

INGREDIENTS:

2 pkgs of Crescent roll dough
1 1/2 sticks of butter
3 to 4 Granny Smith apples
1 Tbsp of cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground clove
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1 cup of dark brown sugar
1 cup of ginger ale
1 Tbsp of cinnamon sugar
2 Tbsp of lemon juice

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350

Spray your baking pan with cooking spray

Peal, core and slice your apples (I use a table apple peeler that cores peels and spirals at the same time then cut the apple into eighths, I like small pieces of apple as opposed to a larger chunk)

Sprinkle your sliced apples with the cinnamon sugar and lemon juice

Separate your crescent dough into triangles and wrap a little bit of the apple in each triangle of dough (however much you can fit and cover completely in dough) then place them in your baking dish

In a small pot on your stovetop melt the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, & allspice. Let it start to simmer and pour it over your apple-stuffed crescents. Making sure each crescent has a nice covering of the mixture.

Along the edges of the pan pour in the ginger ale. Do not pour it over the top of the crescents.

Bake for 30 minutes.

