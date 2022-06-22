WGN’s Dean Richards shares some of Elvis Presley’s recipes: the classic peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich plus a”Fool’s Gold Loaf” sandwich.

Classic Elvis’s “Peanut Butter, Banana & Bacon” Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

2 slices white bread

2 tablespoons peanut butter (Peanut Butter & Co. Smooth Operator or Crunch Time, for example)

1/2 large ripe banana, sliced lengthwise into 4 thin pieces

4 slices bacon, cooked

2 tablespoons honey

Directions:

Preheat a grill pan or griddle over medium heat. Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Spread peanut butter on other side of each slice of bread.

Place banana slices on top of peanut butter. Top with bacon slices and drizzle with honey. Top with the remaining slice of bread, buttered side up.

Place sandwich on grill pan. Cook until golden brown and crispy, about 3 minutes per side. Remove to cutting board, slice in half, and serve immediately.

Elvis’s “Fool’s Gold Loaf” Sandwich

Ingredients:

One Long loaf of French Bread or Sourdough Bread

16 oz Jar of Creamy Peanut Butter

16 oz Jar of Grape Jelly/Strawberry Jam. The original recipe uses Blueberry Preserves

3 or 4 Tbsp of soft Butter or Margarine

1 lb of Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon or your favorite kind of bacon

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Slice the loaf of bread in half lengthwise. Then scoop out some of the extra bread in the middle for each half, making a long bread dish or canoe. Use clean hands.

Spread on the margarine or butter on the bottom and tops of the big slices of bread, then place them on a baking sheet and then they go into the oven for a few minutes, just until the butter is melted and it gets a little toasted.

Cook the bacon until crispy. Then place it on a plate with paper towel to drain and dry.

Once the bacon is cooked, add the jar of peanut butter to one side, and the jar of jelly/preserves to the other side.

Then add the whole pound of bacon.

Cut and serve.