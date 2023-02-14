WGN’s Dean Richards shares these two tasty recipes.

Easy Orange-Chocolate Mousse

Recipe Note: “Pasteurized eggs” are included in the recipe. The American Egg Board gave me guidance if you can’t find or do NOT have pasteurized eggs (below.)

Ingredients:

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate chopped fine

2 large, pasteurized eggs plus 2 large yolks

1/4 cup packed (1 3/4 ounces) light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons Grand Marnier. (For a nonalcoholic version of this dessert, substitute orange juice for the Grand Marnier.)

Directions:

Microwave chocolate in bowl at 50 percent power, stirring occasionally, until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Process pasteurized eggs and yolks, sugar, and orange zest in blender until foamy and lightened in color, 30 to 60 seconds. Add cream, Grand Marnier, and chocolate and process until completely combined and slightly thickened, 30 to 60 seconds.

Divide mixture evenly among 6 ramekins or serving glasses (scant 1/2 cup each). Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold and set, at least 3 hours or up to 2 days. Uncover and let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.

Garnish the mousse with whipped cream and chocolate shavings or orange zest, if desired.

Instructions from American Egg Board if you do NOT have pasteurized eggs:

In a heavy saucepan, the top of a double boiler or a metal bowl placed over water in a saucepan, beat together the eggs, egg yolks, brown sugar, orange zest and heavy cream.

Cook over low heat, or over simmering water, stirring constantly until the mixture reaches 160F. Remove from heat, and immediately stir in the chopped chocolate until melted. Place the saucepan, or bowl, in ice water and stir constantly until the mixture has cooled, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Pour into blender container and process until thickened, about 30-60 seconds. Add Grand Marnier, or orange juice, if desired, and process another 10-15 seconds.

Divide mixture evenly among 6 ramekins or serving glasses (scant 1/2 cup each). Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold and set, at least 3 hours or up to 2 days. Uncover and let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.

Beef Stew with a Taste of Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil 1 1/2 lbs beef sirloin tip roast, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 1/8 tsp salt 1/2 tsp black pepper 2 cups chopped onion 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes 2 cans (14.5 oz each) peeled whole tomatoes, undrained 4 cups beef broth (gluten free if needed) 3 carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks 2 oz bittersweet chocolate, chopped 3 Tbsp strong brewed coffee 1 Tbsp minced fresh thyme 2 Tbsp minced fresh parsley

Directions:

In a stockpot, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Season beef with salt and pepper. Add the beef to the pot and cook until browned on all sides. With a slotted spoon, remove the beef.

Add the remaining tablespoon olive oil and heat until hot. Add the onion and sweet potatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onion is softened.

Meanwhile, in a blender or food processor, puree tomatoes and their juices.

Return the beef to the pot. Add the tomatoes and the broth. Bring the mixture to a boil. Add the carrots. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until the meat and vegetables are tender, about 45 minutes.

Add the chocolate and brewed coffee, stirring until well blended. Add the thyme and parsley.