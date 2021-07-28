Easy, delicious recipe for Peach Cobbler

(WGN – Dean Cooks) – Nothing says summer like peaches. WGN’s Dean Richards shares this recipe for easy, delicious peach cobbler.

Ingredients

Filling:

  • 2 pounds fresh peaches; peeled (or not) and sliced. Frozen peaches (defrosted) are OK. You’ll need 6 cups of sliced peaches total.
  • 2 to 5 tablespoons cornstarch

Topping:

  • 4 cups soft white bread cubes. (I used brioche bread and cubed it myself.)
  • 2/3 cup brown sugar. 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1 large egg
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream

Instructions:

Preheat the oven or grill to 350°F.

Toss the peaches with the cornstarch. If the slices are large, chop them up a bit. Spread them in a 9″ pie pan that’s at least 1 1/2″ deep.

Top the peaches with the bread cubes, pressing them down gently.

In a small bowl, whisk together the sugars, flour, egg, butter, and salt.

Drizzle the syrup over the bread cubes.

Bake the cobbler for 35 to 45 minutes, until the bread is a deep, golden brown, and the filling is bubbly. If baking on a grill, use the indirect method (no flames under the pan.)

Remove the cobbler from the oven/grill. Wait about 30 minutes before serving letting the filling to set. It’s good served warm or at room temperature. Ice cream or whipped cream are always good.

