When the weather turns colder, many people think about cooking up a batch of chili.

There’s nothing like a warm bowl of this Fall/Winter favorite to satisfy your taste buds and warm you up.

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ pounds lean ground beef

1 onion-chopped

1 small green bell pepper-chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 (16-oz.) cans red kidney beans, rinsed & drained

2 (14-1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

2 to 3 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

DIRECTIONS:

Cook the beef, onion, bell pepper and garlic in large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring until the beef crumbles and is thoroughly browned; then drain.

Place the cooked meat mixture in a 5-quart slow cooker; stir in the beans and other ingredients. Cook on HIGH 3 to 4 hours or on LOW 5 to 6 hours.

Here’s another chili variety to try:

Spicy White Chili