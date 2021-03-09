Easy and delicious recipe for Pasta Meatball Bundt Cake

This recipe was published in newspapers all over America when Mamie Eisenhower was the First Lady (1953-1961).

The recipe first appeared in the cookbook "Who Says We Can't Cook," compiled by the Women's National Press Club and sold as a fundraising project in 1955. It was a compilation of the favorite recipes of newspaper women and VIP's in the Nation's Capitol. The cookbooks sold for $2 each, plus 15-cents postage.