(WGN – Cooking with Dean) – From the kitchen, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares an easy and delicious recipe for Pasta Meatball Bundt Cake.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 oz. your choice of pasta,  cooked and drained.  I used ziti so the sauce can go “into” the holes. 
  • 24 ounce jar of pasta sauce of choice. 
  • ½ large green pepper, chopped in 1-inch squares, sauteed
  • 10 oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained (fresh spinach can also be used, chopped).
  • 1 cup chopped onion, sauteed in butter or oil
  • 8 oz. chopped roasted red pepper
  • 1 cup parmesan cheese
  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten
  • Frozen Italian meatballs,  cooked per package directions
  • Pasta sauce to cover meatballs.
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 1/2 tsp nutmeg
  • 24 ounce jar of pasta sauce of choice

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat oven to 350° F.
  • Prepare pasta per package directions.
  • Spray Bundt Pan with baking spray.
  • Place green pepper pieces in the “bottom” of the bundt pan.  
  • In a large bowl, mix the cooked pasta, sauce, spinach, cooked onion, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese, eggs and spices together and pour into the bundt pan.   Bake for 25 minutes.
  • Cool in pan for 5-7 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.
  • Fill the center of the bundt with sauce-covered meatballs.  
  • Sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese. 
  • Slice and serve.  

