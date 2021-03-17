Easter recipes from NBC Today Show

It’s planning time for Easter menus.

The bunny-themed holiday is Sunday, April 4.

For many, the star of the table will be the meat dish, (or, the protein of choice for vegetarians).

Whether you’ll be serving glazed ham, roast chicken, roast lamb, or something else, you’ll also need some side dishes to tempt your family and/or guests.

Vegetable dishes like potato gratin, asparagus, peas and carrots are favorites for some.

And for dessert, don’t forget the coconut cake (adorned with jelly beans of course!).

Click here for a full list of Easter recipes from the NBC Today Show.