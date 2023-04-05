WGN’s Dean Richards shares this easy, delicious holiday recipe.
Ingredients:
- 7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless)
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 2 cups pineapple juice
- Whole cloves
Directions:
- Use a 6-7 quart slow cooker.
- Place the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side down, with layers of kitchen twine under it so it can be easily removed from the cooker when finished.
- Insert whole cloves evenly all over the ham. You may need to poke a hole in the ham with a knife to insert.
- Make a paste of the brown sugar, maple syrup and pineapple juice in a separate bowl and apply to the ham.
- Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours.
- Baste ham with the collected juices from the bottom of the slow cooker periodically during the cooking process…and before serving.
- When cooking is done, remove carefully and let it rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before carving.