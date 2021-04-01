Easter ham in slow cooker

(WGN – Cooking with Dean) – You know it’s Easter when the smell of ham fills your home.

WGN’s Dean Richards shares a recipe for this holiday favorite.

INGREDIENTS:

7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless)

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

2 cups pineapple juice

Whole cloves

DIRECTIONS:

Use a 6-7 quart slow cooker.

Place the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side down, with layers of kitchen twine under it so it can be easily removed from the cooker when finished.

Insert whole cloves evenly all over the ham. You may need to poke a hole in the ham with a knife to insert.

Make a paste of the brown sugar, maple syrup and pineapple juice in a separate bowl and apply to the ham.

Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours.

Baste ham with the collected juices from the bottom of the slow cooker periodically during the cooking process…and before serving.

When cooking is done, remove carefully and let it rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before carving.