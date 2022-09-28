Ingredients (Cake):



1 cup coke

1/2 cup oil

1/2 cup butter

3 TBSP cocoa

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp Vanilla

Directions:

In a saucepan, mix Coca-Cola, oil, butter and cocoa. Bring to a boil. In another bowl, combine sugar, flour and salt. Pour the boiling cola mixture over the flour mixture and beat well. Add the eggs, buttermilk, soda and vanilla and mix well. Pour mixture into a greased and floured 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pan. Cool for about 10 minutes before frosting.

FROSTING

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

3 TBSP cocoa

6 TBSP milk

1 tsp vanilla

3 3/4 cup Powdered sugar

Directions:

In a saucepan, combine the butter, cocoa, and milk. Heat until the butter melts. Beat in the remaining ingredients and spread on the cake while it’s still warm.