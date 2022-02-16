WGN’s Dean Richards shares easy, delicious recipe for Crispy Chicken Thighs with White Wine Pan Sauce.
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 2 1/2 lb. chicken thighs
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 2 medium shallots or 1 sweet onion, chopped
- 2/3 c. white wine (like Sauvignon Blanc)
- 1/4 tsp. dried rosemary
- 3 tbsp. low-fat sour cream
- 1/2 c. chicken broth
- Snipped chives
Serve with wild and brown rice.
Directions:
- In 12-inch skillet, heat olive oil on medium to high heat.
- Season chicken thighs with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper.
- Cook, skin sides down, 6 to 8 minutes or until browned; transfer to foil-lined baking sheet, skin sides up.
- Bake in 450 degree F oven 15 minutes or until cooked through (165°F internal).
- To same skillet on medium, add shallots/onions. Cook 2 minutes.
- Add white wine, dried rosemary and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Simmer 2 minutes, scraping up browned bits.
- Whisk in sour cream and chicken broth.
- Serve chicken and rice with sauce; garnish with chives.