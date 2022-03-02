WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for this popular dish.

Ingredients:

2 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined.

1 medium sized onion, chopped.

3 celery stalks, chopped.

1 green bell pepper, chopped.

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp fresh thyme stem removed

1 tbsp of garlic powder

1 tsp black pepper

½ tsp paprika

2 tsp oregano

1 cup tomato puree

1 can diced tomato

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning

2 cups of chicken stock

1 1/2 cups of rice thoroughly rinsed…or…2 cups frozen cauliflower rice…or 1 1/2 cups farro…or 6 oz. small elbow macaroni.

2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a medium hot pan.

Saute the holy trinity – bell peppers, chopped celery and onions – 5-6 minutes until onions are translucent.

Add the tomato/puree, garlic powder, cayenne, paprika, oregano, black pepper, thyme, bay leaves along with the Cajun seasoning. Stir until all are well blended.

Add the stock and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to low simmer for 30 minutes.

Saute shrimp in a separate pan until they are just beginning to turn pink. Set aside.

Prepare the rice, cauliflower rice, farro or macaroni per label instructions. Set aside.

After 35 minutes, fold in shrimp and rice/mac into sauce. Low simmer for 5 more minutes.

Serve while hot.