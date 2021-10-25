Creamy Tomato and Basil Soup

Ingredients:
1 can chicken broth
2 – 28 Oz Cans of Whole Peeled Tomatoes
1 can of tomato sauce
1 pkg fresh basil leaves
1 white onion chopped
1 tablespoon of minced garlic
1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
¼ cup of butter
1 tablespoon flour
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon Tiger Sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
parmesan cheese (for serving)
Directions:
Melt butter and add the onion and garlic… cook until tender
Stir in the flour and blend completely
Pour in the chicken broth, tomatoes (Drain one can and include the fluid from one can), and tomato sauce
Add all the seasonings and allow to simmer for about 20 minutes
Use an immersion blender to chop and blend all the ingredients until you are happy with the texture
Add the cream and allow to come back to a simmer for about 5 minutes
Sprinkle some parmesan cheese over the top when serving