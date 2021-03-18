Crawfish Étouffée

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Louisiana Crawfish

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup Flour

One Red Bell Pepper

One Green Bell Pepper

2 Yellow Onions

2 Bay Leaves

5 cloves of chopped garlic

Black Pepper to Taste

Salt to Taste

1/4 teaspoon of white pepper

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

1/2 Teaspoon Creole Seasoning

One teaspoon of Italian seasoning

2 Cups Chicken Broth

1/2 Cup Beer

Cooked rice

Directions:

Melt butter in a large skillet and add flour.

Continuously stir until the roux is a caramel color.

Add chopped bell peppers and onion… cook until tender and then add garlic.

After the garlic has cooked for a few minutes, add chicken broth and beer.

Allow to cook down for about 15 minutes then add Crawfish with fat from package.

Give the Crawfish time to cook through.

Serve over rice.