WGN’s Dean Richards is sharing a recipe that’s perfect for your holiday table.

Ingredients:

  • 1 (3-4 lb.) beef brisket
  • 2 (14 oz.) cans whole-berry cranberry sauce
  • 1 (12 oz.) can ginger ale
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 envelope onion soup mix
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • (Optional:  1 lb. Yukon gold potatoes,  1 lb. baby or cut-up carrots)

Instructions:

  1. Place brisket in a lightly greased slow cooker. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 can of cranberry sauce, ginger ale, dried cranberries, onion soup mix, corn starch and salt and pepper, to taste.
  2. Pour sauce over brisket. 
  3. Add optional potatoes and carrots.    
  4. Cover and cook on low for about 8 hours, or until brisket is tender.
  5. Remove brisket to a platter. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes.
  6. Meanwhile in a medium bowl, whisk together remaining can of cranberry sauce with desired amount of juices from slow cooker to create a glaze. 
  7. Slice brisket.  Serve brisket, potatoes and carrots with cranberry glaze. 