Ingredients:
1 1/2 lbs Crab Meat
1 pkg frozen corn
2 cans chicken broth
2 cups heavy cream
1 chopped white onion
1 Tbsp minced garlic
1 Tbsp flour
1/4 cup butter
Salt to taste
1 tsp Black pepper
1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
1 Tbsp Tiger Sauce brand hot sauce (optional)
Directions:
Melt butter in a large skillet
Add onions and garlic cook until tender
Stir in flour until light brown
Add chicken broth and allow to simmer about 10 minutes
Add crab meat
Add frozen corn and allow to get back to simmering for about 10 minutes
Add cream and Tiger Sauce and once again allow to get back to a simmer for a few minutes