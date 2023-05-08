Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs Crab Meat

1 pkg frozen corn

2 cans chicken broth

2 cups heavy cream

1 chopped white onion

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp flour

1/4 cup butter

Salt to taste

1 tsp Black pepper

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

1 Tbsp Tiger Sauce brand hot sauce (optional)

Directions:

Melt butter in a large skillet

Add onions and garlic cook until tender

Stir in flour until light brown

Add chicken broth and allow to simmer about 10 minutes

Add crab meat

Add frozen corn and allow to get back to simmering for about 10 minutes

Add cream and Tiger Sauce and once again allow to get back to a simmer for a few minutes