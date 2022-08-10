WGN’s Dean Richards shares this recipe for cold cucumber soup.

Ingredients:

  • 2 large European cucumbers (2 ¼ lbs), seeded and chopped
  • 1 ½ cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
  • 1 small shallot, roughly chopped
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/3 cup loosely packed fresh dill
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh parsley leaves
  • 2 tablespoons loosely packed basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Salt and white pepper to taste
  • 1/2 red onion, finely chopped

Instructions:

  1. Seed and roughly chop the cucumber and shallot. Reserve a bit of cucumber for garnishing the soup, this you will finely chop.
  2. In a blender or food processor, combine the cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, shallot, garlic, dill, parsley, basil, and olive oil. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and white pepper.
  3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
  4. Season the soup with salt and white pepper just before serving. Garnish each serving with the finely chopped cucumbers, red onion, fresh dill sprig, and a drizzle of olive oil.