This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style.

Click here to visit the Arkansas Style page for more on the show that airs weekdays at 2pm on KARK.

Ingredients:

2 bags spinach

¼ slivered red onion

4 strips cooked bacon

½ cup sliced mushrooms

Dressing made separately:

½ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup canola oil

½ tsp. dry mustard

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 packet sweetener

½ tsp. garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Shake vigorously and heat to serve

Garnish with halved hard-boiled eggs