Classic Banana Bread

(NBC Today) This classic, easy banana bread recipe is so simple to make, tender, moist and perfectly sweet. It is the perfect start to any morning or enjoy as an indulgent snack.
Ingredients:
Nonstick cooking spray
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1½ cups ripe bananas (around 3 large bananas)
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper,
leaving a 2-inch overhang on the long sides. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: flour, baking soda, salt,
cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, add butter and both
sugars and beat on medium high until light and fluffy for about 5 minutes.
- Lower speed to medium and add eggs, one at a time, scraping down the bowl
after adding each.
- Next, slow the mixer to low and add the sour cream (or Greek yogurt) and
vanilla and mix until combined. Gradually add the dry ingredients in increments
and mix until just combined. Add the bananas in three increments and mix until
it is completely distributed throughout the batter.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and use an offset spatula to smooth the
top. Set the loaf pan on a sheet pan and bake for 60-65 minutes, or until a
skewer inserted into the center of the banana bread comes out with a few
crumbs attached. Cool on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.