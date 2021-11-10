Cinnamon Supper Cake

WGN’s Dean Richards is sharing Thanksgiving memories and viewer recipes.

Paul Lockwood from Woodstock (Illinois) submitted this recipe his mom, Helen “Perky” Lockwood used to make. His Mom’s recipe is included in the Bridgewater Congregational Church’s “Tried and True Recipes” cookbook

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup shortening

2 eggs, unbeaten

2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup milk

2 cups sifted flour

3 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. soft oleo (butter or margarine)

6 tbsp. powdered sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

Instructions:

Gradually add sugar to shortening in electric mixer, creaming until fluffy.

Add eggs; beat well.

Add vanilla and milk.

Sift together and add flour, baking powder and salt; beat smooth.

Bake in a greased 9 x 13-inch cake pan in 375-degree oven for 20-25 minutes or longer. Test to make sure it is done.

Remove from oven.

At once spread top with oleo, then sift powdered sugar mixed with cinnamon over cake.

Serve warm. Also good cold.

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Glaze:

1 Tbsp butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp milk

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Dashes Cinnamon

Instructions:

Prepare glaze by melting butter, brown sugar & milk in a bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds (cover bowl, in case it splatters.)

Once butter is melted, whisk until sugar dissolves.

Add ½ cup powdered sugar & cinnamon to taste & allow to cool to room temperature

Drizzle glaze over the cake.

Sprinkle with chopped pecans.