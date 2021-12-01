Christmas morning casserole

(NBC Today) – Here’s a great brunch recipe for Christmas morning from Vanessa Lachey as shared on NBC’s Today Show.

Ingredients:

1 pound breakfast sausage patties or links

1/2 white onion, chopped

1 (16.3-ounce) can buttermilk biscuits

6 eggs, well beaten

1/4-1/2 cup whole milk

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces shredded cheese blend

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. In a large dry skillet, brown the sausage over medium heat, breaking it up into a crumble as you go. Do not drain. Add the onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes (you can prepare the recipe up to this point the night before if you want to save time in the morning). Separate the dough into 8 biscuits; cut each into quarters. Arrange the pieces in a greased 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 8 minutes (the biscuits won’t be fully cooked at this point). Remove from the oven and sprinkle the sausage and onion mixture over the top. In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper, then pour the mixture over the entire dish. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven, sprinkle the cheese on top, then cook an additional 5 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

10.This will definitely warm you up during the winter months, and it’s just as good the next day or as a late-night snack with ketchup (yes, ketchup!).

Source: NBC Today – Excerpted from LIFE FROM SCRATCH by Vanessa Lachey, reprinted with permission from HarperOne and imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2021.