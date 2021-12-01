Christmas morning casserole

(NBC Today) – Here’s a great brunch recipe for Christmas morning from Vanessa Lachey as shared on NBC’s Today Show.
Ingredients:
1 pound breakfast sausage patties or links
1/2 white onion, chopped
1 (16.3-ounce) can buttermilk biscuits
6 eggs, well beaten
1/4-1/2 cup whole milk
salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
8 ounces shredded cheese blend
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- In a large dry skillet, brown the sausage over medium heat, breaking it up into a crumble as you go. Do not drain.
- Add the onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes (you can prepare the recipe up to this point the night before if you want to save time in the morning).
- Separate the dough into 8 biscuits; cut each into quarters. Arrange the pieces in a greased 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 8 minutes (the biscuits won’t be fully cooked at this point).
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle the sausage and onion mixture over the top.
- In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper, then pour the mixture over the entire dish.
- Bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove the dish from the oven, sprinkle the cheese on top, then cook an additional 5 minutes.
- Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
10.This will definitely warm you up during the winter months, and it’s just as good the next day or as a late-night snack with ketchup (yes, ketchup!).
Source: NBC Today – Excerpted from LIFE FROM SCRATCH by Vanessa Lachey, reprinted with permission from HarperOne and imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2021.