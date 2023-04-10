WGN’s Dean Richards shares this recipe for your sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

4-5 lightly salted matzos (see below)

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter

1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1 (12-ounce) bag semi-sweet chocolate chips (I use Ghirardelli)

1 heaping cup chopped pecans (toasted if desired, for maximum flavor – see note below)

½ teaspoon sea salt flakes or kosher salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil, making sure the foil goes up and over the edges, and top with a sheet of parchment paper. Cover the baking sheet with the matzos, cutting and piecing them together as necessary to fill the entire pan. Make the toffee: Combine butter and brown sugar in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a whisk, until the mixture comes to a boil. (If it looks like it’s separating, just keep stirring; it will come together.) Once the mixture comes to a boil, continue cooking and stirring for another 3 minutes until foamy and thickened. (Be extra careful — the toffee will be very hot!) Immediately pour the toffee over the matzos and, using a spatula, spread into an even layer. Put the pan into the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the toffee topping is crackled and bubbling all over. Remove the pan from the oven and place on wire cooling rack on the counter. Immediately scatter the chocolate chips evenly over top. Wait 3 to 5 minutes for the chips to soften, then use an offset spatula to spread the chocolate into an even layer. Sprinkle with the pecans and sea salt. Refrigerate until the chocolate is firm, about 45 minutes. Don’t leave it in the fridge too much longer, otherwise it will be hard to cut. Lift the foil overhang to transfer the matzo crack onto a large cutting board. Using a large sharp knife, cut into 2-inch squares. Store in an airtight container in the fridge and serve cold.

Notes:

Streit’s lightly salted matzos for this recipe are recommended but any brand will work. If you can only find regular salted matzos, cut back or omit the sea salt at the end. If you can’t find matzos, substitute Saltine crackers and omit the salt. You’ll need enough to cover the entire sheet pan.

Toast the nuts for maximum flavor.

The toffee can be frozen for up to 3 months: Place the toffee in an airtight container. It can be eaten directly from the freezer or, if you’d like, remove the toffee from the container and let it come to room temperature.