WGN’s Dean Richards is whipping up a favorite holiday sweet treat!

Chocolate Peppermint Bark

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 oz dark chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon peppermint extract (or 1 tsp. peppermint schnapps)
  • 1 cup crushed candy canes, for topping

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper, and set aside.
  2. Melt the dark chocolate in the microwave at 20 second intervals, stirring between each interval until fully melted.
  3. Mix peppermint extract (or schnapps) into the melted chocolate.
  4. Pour onto the prepared baking tray, and spread out into a large rectangle.
  5. Top with crushed candy canes.
  6. Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature or in the fridge.
  7. Once set, break into pieces.

Chocolate-Orange Bark

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 oz dark chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon orange extract (or 1 tsp. Orange liqueur such as Cointreau)
  • Zest from 1 large orange, for topping

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper, and set aside.
  2. Melt the dark chocolate in the microwave at 20 second intervals, stirring between each interval until fully melted.
  3. Mix orange extract (or liqueur) into the melted chocolate.
  4. Pour onto the prepared baking tray, and spread out into a large rectangle.
  5. Top with orange zest (1 orange).
  6. Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature or in the fridge.
  7. Once set, break into pieces.