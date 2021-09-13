Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

(Please note this recipe is enough to freeze and share, it is from a Southwest Louisiana native)

INGREDIENTS

Roux:

Equal parts butter and Flour ( creole roux)

Equal parts oil and flour ( Cajun roux)

For this recipe …

1 cup butter and one cup all purpose flour

Stir constantly over high heat in a skillet until about the color of a dark brick or a little darker than chocolate … it will have a nutty scent

You can make a roux ahead of time if you wish or make extra to freeze or jar for later use.

Gumbo

Roux (follow instructions above)

6 lbs chicken broth

2 white onions chopped

2 green bell peppers chopped

2 pkgs green onions chopped

3 teaspoons chopped garlic

Meat from 2 whole cooked chickens

2 pkgs Andouille sausage

Salt and pepper to taste

A couple of splashes of preferred hot sauce

A tablespoon of Italian seasoning

A teaspoon basil

Cajun or creole seasoning

DIRECTIONS

Slice and Sauté sausage

Use remaining juice from sausage to sauté onion, pepper and garlic

Set aside

In a very large pot on Med to low heat combine the roux and chicken broth until the roux is nicely dissolved into the broth

Add your meats, vegetables and seasoning. Bring it to a nice boil and then turn down the heat.

Allow mixture to simmer on low for a couple of hours stirring occasionally.

Serve over rice and invite plenty of family and friends.

Freeze the leftovers if you have any for another day.