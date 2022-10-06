This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style.
Ingredients:
3 lb. chuck roast seared in a dutch oven
2 packets Good Seasons Zesty Italian dressing mix
1 14 oz. can beef broth
½ jar pepperoncinis with 4 TBSP of juice added
Directions:
Cover and cook for 5 hours in a 325-degree oven
Remove roast, shred, put back in juice
Add more pepperocini, gardinera, cheese, meat
Soak bread and assemble