This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style.

Click here to visit the Arkansas Style page for more on the show that airs weekdays at 2pm on KARK.

RECIPE ===>>>

Ingredients:

3 lb. chuck roast seared in a dutch oven

2 packets Good Seasons Zesty Italian dressing mix

1 14 oz. can beef broth

½ jar pepperoncinis with 4 TBSP of juice added

Directions:

Cover and cook for 5 hours in a 325-degree oven

Remove roast, shred, put back in juice

Add more pepperocini, gardinera, cheese, meat

Soak bread and assemble