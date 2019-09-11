Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Relleno with Vibrant Occasions Catering

Ingredients

1/3 Cup Cornmeal

2 Tbls. Taco Seasoning

1 Egg, beaten

1 Tbls. Water

4 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts, flattened to 1/4″

1/3 Cup Chopped Fresh Cilantro

½ tsp. Red Pepper Flakes

4 Tbls. Canned Diced Green Chile Peppers

3/4 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper, to taste

Combine cornmeal and taco seasoning together in a bowl. Set aside. Combine beaten egg and water in a bowl.

Set aside. Place each chicken breast between two pieces of plastic film and flatten to 1/4″ with a meat mallet.

Season the flatten chicken breasts with salt and pepper to taste.

Sprinkle each breast with 1/4 of the cilantro and red pepper flakes.

Place 1/4 of the green chiles on the narrow end of the chicken and top with 1/4 of the cheese.

Starting on the end with the chiles and cheese, roll the chicken breast into a tight roll, tucking in sides.

Dip the chicken in the egg mixture and the coat well in the conmeal mixture.

Place the chicken on the edge of a clean piece of plastic film.

Roll the chicken up tightly in the film, then twist the ends of the film to make a tight, compact roll.

Place the rolled chicken in the freezer for 1 hour to allow everything to set up.

To cook, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a baking sheet with non-stick spray and unwrap the plastic from the chicken.

Place the chicken on the baking sheet, seam-side down, and spray the top of the chicken with non-stick spray.

Bake, uncovered, 30-35 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Remove the chicken from the oven and allow to rest 5 minutes before slicing each breast into 3 roulades for service.

