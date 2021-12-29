Cheers to the new year! Cocktail recipes to help you celebrate!

WGN’s Dean Richards has at-home cocktail recipes to end the year right!

Classic Champagne Cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

1 sugar cube

Angoustura bitters

4 oz. Champagne

Lemon zest

DIRECTIONS:

Soak sugar cube by placing it on top of the bitters bottle. Holding sugar cube in place with your finger, turn bottle upside down. The bitters will drip onto the cube, soaking it in seconds.

Drop soaked cube into a champagne flute. Pour in champagne. Add strip of lemon zest.

Moscow Mule Mimosas

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 c. sugar, for rim

1 lime, sliced into rounds

4 oz. vodka

4 oz. ginger beer

4 oz. Prosecco, sparkling wine or champagne

2 oz. orange juice

DIRECTIONS:

Rim two glasses with a slice of lime and dip in sugar.

Divide vodka, ginger beer, prosecco, and orange juice into two glasses.

Serve.

Mimosa Floats

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 c. melted white chocolate

Rainbow sprinkles

1 750-mL bottle of Champagne (or Prosecco)

1 qt.rainbow sherbet

DIRECTIONS:

In a small dish, pour melted white chocolate. In another small dish, pour rainbow sprinkles. Dip champagne glass rims in melted white chocolate, then in sprinkles. Add 1 to 2 scoops of sherbet to each champagne glass. Top with champagne and serve immediately.

Champagne Punch

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup Grand Marnier

1 cup vodka

2 cups pomegranate juice

4 cups ginger ale chilled (diet or regular)

2 bottles (750 ml each) brut Champagne or dry sparkling wine chilled

1 large orange thinly sliced, plus additional slices for garnish

1 large lemon thinly sliced, plus additional slices for garnish

1 pint raspberries plus additional for garnish

Pomegranate seeds for garnish

Mint leaves optional for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl or pitcher, stir together the Grand Marnier, vodka, and pomegranate juice. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour or overnight. (You can do this in the bowl or pitcher you plan to serve the punch in if it can fit in your refrigerator.)

Shortly before serving, slowly pour the pomegranate mixture into a serving pitcher or bowl (if it isn’t in there already).

Add the ginger ale and champagne. Stir gently to combine.

Top with orange slices, lemon slices, and raspberries.

Serve cold, garnished with additional fruit and mint.