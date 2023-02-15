A menu for Mardi Gras would not be complete without gumbo. Fat Tuesday is coming up on February 21.

Did you know that the tasty dish was designated as the official state cuisine of Louisiana in 2004?

Below you will find two recipes for gumbo, provided by KARK E-Media Creative Director Elizabeth McGuire, a Southwest Louisiana native. (Please note these recipes make enough to freeze and share).

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, the traditional Cajun Mardi Gras dish

Ingredients

Roux:

Equal parts butter and Flour (Creole roux)

Equal parts oil and flour (Cajun roux)

For this recipe …

1 cup butter and one cup all-purpose flour

Stir constantly over high heat in a skillet until about the color of a dark brick or a little darker than chocolate … it will have a nutty scent

You can make a roux ahead of time if you wish or make extra to freeze or jar for later use.

Gumbo:

Roux (follow instructions above)

6 lbs chicken broth

2 white onions chopped

2 green bell peppers chopped

2 pkgs green onions chopped

3 teaspoons chopped garlic

Meat from 2 whole cooked chickens

2 pkgs Andouille sausage

Salt and pepper to taste

A couple of splashes of preferred hot sauce

A tablespoon of Italian seasoning

A teaspoon basil

Cajun or Creole seasoning

Directions

Slice and Sauté sausage

Use remaining juice from sausage to sauté onion, pepper and garlic

Set aside

In a very large pot on Med to low heat combine the roux and chicken broth until the roux is nicely dissolved into the broth

Add your meats, vegetables and seasoning. Bring it to a nice boil and then turn down the heat.

Allow mixture to simmer on low for a couple of hours stirring occasionally.

Serve over rice and invite plenty of family and friends.

Freeze the leftovers if you have any for another day.

Shrimp and Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Ingredients

1/4 pint dark roux

5 lbs. small shrimp, peeled and de-veined (Note: always use fresh shrimp, if you can get them, but frozen shrimp is fine too. Small baby shrimp is best or you can mix a little medium shrimp with the small if desired).

3 quarts seafood stock

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped bell pepper

1⁄8 cup diced or minced garlic

1⁄2 lb sliced andouille sausage

3/4 cup sliced green onions

Sea Salt

Cajun seasoning

Cooked White Rice

Directions

In a large stockpot, add a little cooking oil then scoop in the dark roux, and mix until the mixture is smooth and melted. When the roux melts, add in the onions, celery, bell pepper, and garlic. Sauté for about 15 minutes on medium or until vegetables are soft.

Add the andouille sausage, blend it well into the vegetable mixture and sauté another 2-3 minutes. Slowly add the hot seafood stock, one scoop at a time, while stirring constantly. Bring to a low boil, reduce to simmer, and cook for about 30 minutes. Add additional stock if necessary for volume. Add green onions. Season to taste using salt and Cajun seasoning.

Fold shrimp and reserved oyster liquid into the gumbo. Return to a low boil and cook for approximately 5 minutes. Adjust seasonings and serve over cooked rice.

Note: Some people like to put boiled eggs in their gumbo. Boil the eggs in another pot, peel them, and cut them in half; then lightly stir the eggs into the gumbo.