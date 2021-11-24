Butterball Turkey Talk Line with tips, recipes to help you prepare your Thanksgiving meal

WGN’s Dean Richards joined the folks at the Butterball Turkey Talk Line Wednesday for tips and recipes ahead of Thanksgiving.

Recipe: Stuffing Waffle Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 package (16 ounces) turkey-flavored instant stuffing mix

green beans Special Equipment: foil, nonstick cooking spray, waffle maker

Directions:

Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions. Spread cooked stuffing onto baking sheet and allow to cool slightly. Transfer cooled stuffing to large bowl and add egg; mix well. Divide stuffing mixture into two portions. Place sheets of foil over two plates; spray with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange stuffing portions on each plate. Press stuffing into compact circle (about the size of waffle maker) to form a stuffing patty. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes to firm up slightly. Turn on waffle maker; start reheating sweet potatoes and green beans. Once waffle maker is hot, spray with cooking spray and flip (or slide off plate with a spatula) stuffing patty onto waffle maker. Close top and press down slightly. Allow waffle to cook until golden brown and toasted. Place cooked waffle on cutting board; slice in half. Spread each half with warmed sweet potatoes and top with turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy and green beans. Top with second half of waffle. Serv immediately. Repeat with remaining stuffing portion.

Recipe: Thanksgiving Roll Ups

Ingredients:

1 (8-ounce) BUTTERBALL® Turkey Breast, sliced in half

(6 ounces) spring greens mix Southwest or Cajun seasoning, to taste

Special Equipment: plastic wrap, meat tenderizer (or rolling pin or can of soup to flatten turkey breast), air fryer

Directions:

Place each half of sliced turkey breast between two pieces of plastic wrap. Using the meat tenderizer or rolling pin, pound breast until it is a ½-inch-thick rectangle. Remove top piece of plastic wrap and add sweet potato, cranberry sauce and greens to edge of longer side of each breast. Drizzle with soup. Roll from longer side of rectangle, using bottom piece of plastic wrap. Discard plastic wrap after meat is rolled up. Use toothpicks to hold together, if needed. Sprinkle generously or roll in Southwest seasoning. Cook in air fryer at 375°F 25 to 30 minutes or until meat thermometer reads 170°F. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing into 1-inch pieces.

