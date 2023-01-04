WGN’s Dean Richards shares a new recipe for a new year!
Black Eyed Pea Salad:
Ingredients:
For The Dressing:
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice freshly squeezed
- 1 clove garlic peeled and minced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
For The Salad:
- 2 cans black eyed peas, drained and rinsed
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes. sliced
- 1 English cucumber, cut into small pieces (approximately 1 to 1 ½ cups)
- 1 celery rib, sliced
- 1 large red bell pepper
- 1 cup corn (fresh, canned or thawed from frozen)
- ½ cup onion, finely diced
- ½ cup Italian Parsley, chopped
Instructions:
1. Make the vinaigrette. Whisk together balsamic vinegar, fresh lemon juice, minced garlic, salt and black pepper in a small bowl. While still whisking, slowly add the extra-virgin olive oil and continue whisking until fully incorporated and smooth. Set it aside.
2. Make the salad. Place black-eyed peas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, celery, bell pepper, corn, and red onion in a bowl.
3. Drizzle the salad with the dressing. Add the parsley. Give it a toss.
4. Taste seasonings. If you have the time, let it rest for at least four hours or preferably overnight.
5. Serve by itself, as a side dish, or with tortilla chips as a dip.
Easy Roasted Tomato-Basil Soup
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds tomatoes any variety, cut in half
- 6 cloves garlic
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup minced yellow onion
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 5 cups low-sodium veggie or chicken broth
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Spread tomatoes and garlic in 1 layer onto a large baking sheet. Drizzle with 3-4 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes or until tomatoes are lightly charred on the outside and tender on the inside. Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes.
- While the tomatoes are roasting, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot or dutch oven. Add the onions and cook down on medium heat until golden , about 4-5 minutes. Add salt, pepper, the roasted tomatoes and garlic, broth, and basil leaves.
- At this point, transfer the mixture to a blender and blend for 1 minutes or until the soup is creamy. This can also be done using a hand-held blender.
- Return the soup to pot and simmer for 5 minutes.
See past recipes from Dean on his cooking page.