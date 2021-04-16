Beef, Mushroom, Caramelized Onion Hand Pies

(WGN – Cooking with Dean) – If you’re looking for a great snack you can hold in your hand while you eat it, WGN’s Dean Richards has this delicious recipe to share for Beef, Mushroom, and Caramelized Onion Hand Pies.

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb 80/20 Ground Beef

1 pkg frozen puff pastry sheets (17.25 oz)

1 medium onion (prefer Vidalia), diced

8 oz mushrooms, diced

3 cloves garlic, diced

3 scallions, whites and greens chopped finely

½ Tbsp Worchester sauce

2 Tbsp beef bouillon granules

2 tsp olive oil

1 egg, beaten in a small bowl

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425

Sautee onions, mushroom, and garlic until softened in a large skillet with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Remove and set aside.

Sautee ground beef with more olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add beef bouillon. Once beef is browned add onion and garlic mixture. Cook for another two minutes and remove from heat. Let mixture cool completely and fold in scallions and Worcestershire sauce.

Defrost and remove puff pastry from the package, roll out sheet and cut into 6 equal squares.

Brush egg along the edges of the puff pastry squares. Place a tablespoon of filling in the middle of each puff pastry square (or rectangle) and fold in half, seal with a fork by applying pressure.

Poke air vents on the top of each hand pie. Lightly brush egg on the top of each square. Place on parchment paper or oiled baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for 10 min. or until golden brown.

Serve immediately.

