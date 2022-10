This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style.

Ingredients:

2 cups romaine lettuce

2 cups iceberg lettuce

2 green onions chopped

½ cup jicama

½ cup corn

¼ cup black olives

1 cup shredded Colby cheese

1 cup Rotisserie chicken tossed in Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce

Crumbled tortilla chips

RANCH DRESSING

1 packet Hidden Valley ranch seasoning

1 cup milk

1 cup Hellman’s mayo

Chill for 30 min.