WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for baked apple cider donuts.

Ingredients:

• 1 and 1/2 cups apple cider

• 2 cups all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 3/4 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon apple pie spice

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• 1 large egg, at room temperature

• 1/2 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup milk or buttermilk, at room temperature

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Topping:

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 3/4 teaspoon apple pie spice

• 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Instructions: