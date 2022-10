This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style.

Ingredients:

4 cups romaine lettuce

½ cup sliced carrots cut on the diagonal

½ cup corn

¼ cup green onion sliced and cut on the diagonal

2 TBSP cilantro

¼ cup Chow Mein noodles

8 large cold, cooked shrimp

Dressing (mixed separately):

½ cup soy sauce

2 TBSP red wine vinegar

¼ cup peanut oil

1 TBSP grated fresh ginger

½ tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper