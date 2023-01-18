WGN’s Dean Richards shares this easy and delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. ground chicken

2 Tbsp. peanut oil

1 onion minced

1 cup red pepper, diced

1 cup green pepper, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

2- 8 oz can water chestnuts drained and minced

For the Sauce:

6 Tbsp. soy sauce

6 Tbsp. hoisin sauce

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

2 Tbsp. honey

4 tsp. sweet chili sauce

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dry or fresh grated ginger

½ cup dry roasted peanuts,

Boston, Bibb, Butter and Iceberg lettuce leaves for wrapping

Instructions:

1. Whisk together sauce ingredients until well combined. If you use a firmer peanut butter you may need to microwave the mixture for 30-60 seconds in order to melt it and ensure everything is well-mixed.

2. Heat 2 Tbsp. peanut oil in a frying pan. Once hot, add ground chicken.

3. Cook until some pieces are starting to brown. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes or until the onion is becoming translucent.

4. Add the peppers, carrots, and water chestnuts and cook about 5 minutes until “soft-ish.”

5. Add sauce and simmer on low heat until the chicken and veggies are evenly coated and everything is heated through.

6. Set aside to slightly cool.

7. Add nuts and mix together.

8. Serve in lettuce leaves…or on a salad or rice.