(NBC Today – Yasmin Fahr) – Many people will go meatless for their Ash Wednesday meal.

Try this recipe for a great sheet-pan dinner. It’s the perfect way to eat a ton of vegetables.

Ingredients:

1 small Italian eggplant, ends trimmed, cut into 1/2-inch rounds

kosher salt

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar

freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or more depending on heat preference

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 bunches broccolini, ends trimmed and thick stalks cut lengthwise

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes

1 small red onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

3-4 cloves garlic, smashed

1/4 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish

1 (4-ounce) ball mozzarella, torn into bite-sized pieces, or 3/4 cup ricotta

1/4 cup packed fresh basil or flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

Directions: