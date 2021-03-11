American Irish stew

Makes 6 servings. 

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/4 pounds beef, top round, cut into 3/4-inch pieces (stew beef with the fat trimmed may be substituted)

3 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces

2 medium parsnips, cut into large chunks (optional)

3 cups low-fat, reduced-sodium beef broth, or as needed

4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 leek, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions [Click here to view step-by-step instructions]

  • Heat oil in large pot over medium-high heat.
  • Add beef and garlic. Cook, gently stirring, until meat is evenly browned. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Add onion, carrots and parsnips. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
  • Stir in broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 75 minutes or until meat is tender.
  • Stir in potatoes, and simmer another 30 minutes.
  • Add rosemary and leeks. Continue to simmer uncovered until potatoes are tender. Do not overcook to avoid potatoes falling apart.
  • Serve hot and garnish with parsley.

Nutrition information

Serving size: 1 1/4 cups. Amount per serving: 370 calories, 8g total fat (2g saturated fat), 43g carbohydrates, 32g protein, 6g dietary fiber, 427mg sodium.

Source: American Institute for Cancer Research

