American Irish stew

Makes 6 servings.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/4 pounds beef, top round, cut into 3/4-inch pieces (stew beef with the fat trimmed may be substituted)
3 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
2 medium parsnips, cut into large chunks (optional)
3 cups low-fat, reduced-sodium beef broth, or as needed
4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
1 leek, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Directions
- Heat oil in large pot over medium-high heat.
- Add beef and garlic. Cook, gently stirring, until meat is evenly browned. Season with salt and pepper.
- Add onion, carrots and parsnips. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Stir in broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 75 minutes or until meat is tender.
- Stir in potatoes, and simmer another 30 minutes.
- Add rosemary and leeks. Continue to simmer uncovered until potatoes are tender. Do not overcook to avoid potatoes falling apart.
- Serve hot and garnish with parsley.
Nutrition information
Serving size: 1 1/4 cups. Amount per serving: 370 calories, 8g total fat (2g saturated fat), 43g carbohydrates, 32g protein, 6g dietary fiber, 427mg sodium.
Source: American Institute for Cancer Research