WGN’s Dean Richards shares the recipe for Idris Elba’s African Chicken-Peanut Stew.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. chicken thighs

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cups chicken stock

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. salt (or to taste)

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. chicken bouillion powder (crush cube)

Directions:

Wash and pat dry the chicken.

Mix some salt and pepper in a small bowl, then rub it on both sides of each chicken part

Pour some olive oil into a large skillet and then brown the chicken pieces on both sides on medium-high heat

When sufficiently browned, remove the chicken thighs from the oil and set them aside.

Pour ¼ cup olive oil in a large soup pot and, when heated, add the chopped onions and red bell pepper. Sauté for a few minutes on medium heat.

Add the tomato sauce and spices (except the salt), simmer for a few minutes and pour in the chicken broth

Add the browned chicken pieces, give it a stir and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Add salt to taste.

Add the peanut butter into the pot and stir till it is well mixed in.

Cook till the stew becomes thick.