(NBC TODAY – By Erica Chayes Wida) – If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day at home this year, our romantic dinner ideas will help make your night feel extra special. After months of fabulous festivities that kick off the winter season, from Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa gatherings to New Year’s Eve dinner parties complete with pretty appetizers and outfits, these celebrations inch towards another sweet holiday: Valentine’s Day.

This mid-winter celebration of love is famed for its decadent desserts, store-bought candy hearts, gourmet chocolate boxes and fancy dinners. The central theme to many rom-coms’ sweet and tragic love stories, Valentine’s Day (also coined “Galentine’s Day”) has been known to put a bit of extra pressure on singles and couples alike.

But let’s face it: Expressing love is a wonderful thing and, whether romantic or not, nothing quite says, “I love you” like a homemade dinner. We believe that the best way to express a little love for a friend, a partner, your kids or anyone who is special to you (including yourself!) is to show off your skills in the kitchen.

From baked strawberries with goat cheese to shrimp cocktail to lobster mac and cheese, these decidedly decadent dinners are made for a special occasion. Let’s say, “Happy Valentine’s Day” like we mean it, no matter who’s coming to dinner, with beautiful starters and a sensational entrées. This year is all about the love … and of course the food.