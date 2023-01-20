(NBC TODAY – By Erica Chayes Wida) – Want to bake something special this Valentine’s Day for your special sweetheart? Then make something sweet!

Maybe that person is your significant other, your kid, a friend, or yourself (hey, you deserve it all!). Maybe they’re a cake lover, a cookie queen, or that person who never makes it past eating the cookie dough from the bowl. Whomever you’re spending the day with on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the TODAY Food team is spreading the love with these Valentine’s Day dessert recipes.

We know it can be hard to choose the right dessert for such a special occasion, so we’re here to help. First things first: What are doing for Valentine’s Day dinner? If you’re cooking at home, choose a desser that will complement the main course. If you and your family are devouring Siri Daly’s heart-shaped meatloaf or a classic roasted chicken, ending the meal on a sweet note with a simple cake or red velvet brownies will hit the spot! If it’s a romantic dinner for two with, say, buttery scallops or gorgeous short-ribs from Jean-Georges, serve elegant ramekins of warm chocolate pudding or a salted-caramel tarte to win the heart of that special someone. We’ve also got plenty of playful riffs on other sweet classics like sugar-dusted churros, conversation heart cakes and caramel apple empanadas!