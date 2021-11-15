5-step formula for a juicier turkey

Baste your turkey with flavored butter _ .skynesher_Getty Images

(NBC Today) – It’s time to start prepping your Thanksgiving menu and there’s no better place to start than with the main event.

Check out this recipe for a spiced-up Cajun-style turkey — and a step-by-step formula for ensuring a juicy, delicious bird.

Tips for a juicy turkey

Brine your turkey. Use a thermometer! Use an oven thermometer to make sure your oven is at the right temperature and use an instant-read meat thermometer to make sure your turkey is cooked to the right temperature. You don’t want to leave either of these temps up to chance or guesswork. Baste it with flavored butter. Protect the breast meat. Breast meat always dries out quicker than other parts of the turkey, so shield the turkey with foil during the first hour or so to slow down the cooking of this delicate white meat, then remove the foil during the last hour or so to allow the skin to brown and become crisp. Let your turkey rest before carving it. This resting time is a great time to put your casseroles, biscuits, breads, pies, and the like in the oven. With this simple adjustment, both your oven-space and timing problems are solved.

Click here to watch the preparation video.