(NBC Today – By Erica Chayes Wida) – After slicing into a rich, herby rack of lamb, biting into a buttery popover or taking one more piece of sweet-glazed ham, it’s time to end the holiday on a sweet note. Our best Easter desserts include a super moist olive oil cake, an Easter bunny layer cake and a coconut-lime cheesecake that will transport your tastebuds to the tropics. These luscious cakes and playful pastries come from some of the most talented chefs and bakers in the game, and you can bet that they’re the epitome of spring. Think: luscious lemon, sweet coconut and spicy cinnamon.

From cute Easter cookie recipes to buttery bars to decadent puddings to fruit-forward tortes, this comprehensive list of the best Easter desserts will wow everyone … yes, even the Easter bunny. Be sure to keep some to-go containers at the ready, as everyone will want to bring home leftovers.

