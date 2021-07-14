40 best summer recipes of 2021 — from salads to dessert

(NBC Today – by Erica Chayes Wida) – After spending a long time out in the hot summer sun, a certain kind of meal — something comforting yet refreshing — can turn a regular day into a memorable one.

Some dishes are best served at room temp for those lazy, hot afternoons, while others should be served hot off the grill with a fresh salad and summery pasta. Top it all off with one of those wonderful summer desserts — you know: ice pops, no-bake cakes or homemade ice cream.

Click here to get a few of TODAY Food’s best summer recipes for when you’re craving something light, bright and filling.