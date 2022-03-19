Easter menus often include egg dishes, glazed hams, brunch favorites like frittatas, pastas and more.
On the sweeter side you’re likely to find cakes, pies, cookies, etc.
Click here for a roundup of NBC TODAY‘s best Easter desserts.
Posted:
Updated:
Easter menus often include egg dishes, glazed hams, brunch favorites like frittatas, pastas and more.
On the sweeter side you’re likely to find cakes, pies, cookies, etc.
Click here for a roundup of NBC TODAY‘s best Easter desserts.
Photo courtesy: Susan Powers Photography