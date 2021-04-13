30 recipes to celebrate Ramadan

By Erica Chayes Wida (via NBC TODAY)

Ramadan, one of the most sacred times of the year in the Islam faith, begins on Tuesday, April 13, after sunrise. During this holy month, Muslims around the world will take time to pray and reflect, as well as fast from sunrise to sunset.

Throughout this holy time, those who observe will fast during the day from dawn (after eating the first meal known as suhoor or sehri), until sunset, when they break the fast with iftar, a meal enjoyed among friends and family. Children, typically younger than 14, women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or menstruating and anyone who is ill, elderly or traveling, are exempt from fasting.

Fasting during Ramadan can be quite rigorous, especially during longer, hotter days, so it’s of utmost importance to eat well-balanced, nutritious and filling meals when not fasting. So, here are a month’s worth of recipes to keep one feeling focused and satiated until Eid al-Fitr celebrations on May 12.

Click here to keep reading this story and get the recipes.