WGN’s Dean Richards shares a trio of recipes for favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.

Air Fryer Brussel Sprouts w Carrots, Cranberries & Chestnuts

Ingredients:

• 1 lb. cleaned and trimmed Brussel Sprouts

• 10 oz. cleaned, trimmed carrots (or use baby carrots)

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• ¼ To ½ tsp garlic salt or to taste

• ¼ tsp paprika (sweet or smoked)

• ⅛ tsp ground black pepper

• 6 oz. dried cranberries

• 6 oz. roasted chestnuts (you can substitute hazelnuts or macadamia nuts)

Dressing:

• 4 Tablespoons maple syrup

• 4 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 2 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 2 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

• Cracked black pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

Prepare the vegetables. Wash the Brussels sprouts and dry them with a paper towel or kitchen towel. Remove the stem or bottom hard part of the brussels sprouts then cut them in half. Peel the carrots and slice diagonally or round slice them about 1/2 inch thick (or cut baby carrots in half.) You want all of the vegetables about the same size so they cook evenly. Combine the maple syrup, vinegar, mustard, and oil in a large serving bowl. Whisk well to combine. Season to taste with black pepper. Line the air fryer basket with foil for easy cleanup. Place the prepared vegetables on the sheet pan, then drizzle with olive oil and season with garlic salt, paprika and ground black pepper. Spread the Brussels sprouts and carrots on a single layer. and air fry at 400°F for about 15 to 20 minutes. Shake the basket halfway through the cooking for even browning and to crisp up evenly. Let it cool for 5 minutes. Drizzle with dressing. Toss with dried cranberries and nuts.

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

• 4 lb. medium Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed

• Kosher salt

• ⅔–1 cup heavy cream

• ⅔–1 cup whole milk

• 1¼ cups (2½ sticks) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

• ½ cup sour cream

• Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Place potatoes in a large pot and pour in cold water to cover by 1″. Add a large handful of salt (water should taste briny, like the ocean) and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are very tender but not crumbly, 30–40 minutes. Drain and return potatoes to warm pot to dry (off heat).

Pass hot potatoes through ricer (or thoroughly hand-mash) into a large bowl. Season generously with salt.

Add ⅓ cup heavy cream and ⅓ cup whole milk. Mix and set aside.

Cool, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. This will last for 2 days.

To prepare for serving:

Heat ⅔ cup cream and ⅔ cup milk in a small saucepan over medium until just about to simmer. Reduce heat to low and keep warm until ready to add to potatoes.

Combine cream/milk mixture and butter into potatoes, mixing constantly…but mixing gently. Over beating will cause a pasty consistency.

Continue to add the warm cream mixture to potatoes to desire consistency. Reheat carefully to avoid scorching.

Mix in sour cream. Taste and season with salt and pepper as desired.

Stuffing Ring

You can use your own favorite stuffing mix to put into the bundt pan…or…..

Ingredients

• 25 ounces French bread , cut into cubes

• 1 medium yellow onion , chopped

• ¾ cup celery , chopped

• ¾ cup unsalted butter

• 1 tablespoon fresh sage , chopped

• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme , chopped

• 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary , chopped

• 2 tablespoon flat leaf parsley , chopped

• 2 teaspoon Kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

• 2 ½ cups chicken broth , divided

• ½ cup white wine*

• 2 eggs , lightly beaten

Instructions